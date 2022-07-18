Nilfisk Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:NLFKF) Short Interest Update

Nilfisk Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:NLFKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Nilfisk Holding A/S Price Performance

Nilfisk Holding A/S stock remained flat at $33.00 during midday trading on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.50. Nilfisk Holding A/S has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

Nilfisk Holding A/S Company Profile

Nilfisk Holding A/S develops, manufactures, and sells cleaning solutions and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Europe, Americas, APAC, Consumer, and Private Label and Other. The company offers commercial vacuum cleaners, such as upright, wet and dry, and dry vacuum cleaners, as well as industrial vacuum cleaners; floor cleaning machines scrubber dryers, sweepers, combination machines, carpet extractors, burnishers, and steam cleaners; mobile, stationary, and petrol/diesel driven pressure washers; and industry, vehicle, floor care, surface, and textile detergents, as well as care and maintenance products, and disinfectants.

