Nimiq (NIM) One Day Volume Tops $275,358.00

Nimiq (NIM) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Nimiq has a total market cap of $14.80 million and $275,358.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

About Nimiq

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq's total supply is 10,137,177,544 coins and its circulating supply is 9,570,177,544 coins. Nimiq's official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq's official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

