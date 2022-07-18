Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN) Short Interest Down 49.4% in June

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 219,600 shares, a drop of 49.4% from the June 15th total of 434,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 885,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NISN stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 257,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,136. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.15 million and a PE ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.05. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $17.83.
Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.42 million for the quarter. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 22.12%.
Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co, Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its rich industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions.
