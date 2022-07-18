Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN) Short Interest Down 49.4% in June

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 219,600 shares, a drop of 49.4% from the June 15th total of 434,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 885,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Price Performance

Shares of NISN stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 257,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,136. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.15 million and a PE ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.05. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $17.83.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.42 million for the quarter. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 22.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nisun International Enterprise Development Group

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NISN. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 2,772.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 108,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 104,698 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 214.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 265,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co, Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its rich industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions.

