Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 161,400 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the June 15th total of 86,100 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Northeast Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NBN traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.17. 228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,639. The stock has a market cap of $318.34 million, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.32. Northeast Bank has a 1-year low of $29.04 and a 1-year high of $41.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.39.

Get Northeast Bank alerts:

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $26.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.06 EPS.

Northeast Bank Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.61%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Northeast Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northeast Bank

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBN. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 100,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 23,280 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Northeast Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Trevian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northeast Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $1,677,000. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 42,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Northeast Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.