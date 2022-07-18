Northwest Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,788 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for about 1.4% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 288.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eaton Price Performance

ETN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.73.

ETN opened at $128.99 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.75. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 58.59%.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.