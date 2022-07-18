Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $2.46 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $57.82 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.79.

