Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $690,000 Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 13,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 9,914 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 445,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,607,000 after acquiring an additional 40,752 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 28,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 30,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $9,226,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of WFC stock opened at $41.67 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The stock has a market cap of $157.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.03.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.