Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $836,000 Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,522,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,103,000 after acquiring an additional 132,875 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,879,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,007,000 after acquiring an additional 399,021 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,231,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,426,000 after acquiring an additional 168,042 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $105,736,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 685,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,531,000 after acquiring an additional 145,263 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $101.06 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.41 and its 200 day moving average is $104.04. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.45 and a fifty-two week high of $107.15.

