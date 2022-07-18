Northwest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 395 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises 2.9% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 329,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,489,000 after buying an additional 34,169 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 86,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,586,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,280,000 after acquiring an additional 107,591 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $46.57 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $43.74 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.19. The firm has a market cap of $69.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.08). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.30%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

