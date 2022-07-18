Northwest Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 75,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after buying an additional 44,269 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 52,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 14,932 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 414,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,457,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares during the period. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Alliant Energy

In related news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

LNT opened at $58.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.93 and its 200-day moving average is $59.81. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $54.20 and a 52-week high of $65.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.48.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.76 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 18.04%. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LNT shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Alliant Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

