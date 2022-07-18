Northwest Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,185 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.62. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.21 and a 52 week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

