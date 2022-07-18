Northwest Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.3% in the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 12,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $167,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 153,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,755,000 after purchasing an additional 82,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $252,000.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
SHY opened at $82.51 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.94 and a 12 month high of $86.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.67.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
