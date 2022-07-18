Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Up 7.5%

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.69 and last traded at $12.69. 390,474 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 21,964,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on NCLH. Barclays began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 9.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($0.10). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 116.64% and a negative net margin of 353.02%. The company had revenue of $521.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16735.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Russell W. Galbut acquired 100,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 489,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,545.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

