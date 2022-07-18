Nuco.cloud Price Up 10.7% This Week (NCDT)

Nuco.cloud (NCDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Nuco.cloud has a market capitalization of $494,394.93 and approximately $57,368.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nuco.cloud has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. One Nuco.cloud coin can now be bought for $0.0198 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,095.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,249.93 or 0.05808969 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001648 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002182 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00021151 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001998 BTC.
About Nuco.cloud
Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 coins. Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco. The official website for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud. Nuco.cloud’s official message board is nuco.cloud/news.
Nuco.cloud Coin Trading
