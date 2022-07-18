Nyzo (NYZO) Price Hits $0.0242 on Exchanges

Nyzo (NYZO) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. During the last seven days, Nyzo has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nyzo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nyzo has a total market capitalization of $288,221.43 and $21,123.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nyzo alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 494.8% against the dollar and now trades at $616.70 or 0.02898479 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00022617 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Nyzo Profile

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. Nyzo’s official website is nyzo.co. The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nyzo’s official message board is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516. Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nyzo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyzo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nyzo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nyzo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nyzo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.