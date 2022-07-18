OAX Price Hits $0.0492 on Top Exchanges (OAX)

OAX (OAX) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One OAX coin can currently be bought for $0.0492 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OAX has a total market cap of $3.79 million and $131,581.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OAX has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OAX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004568 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,889.94 or 1.00000224 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008489 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004566 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About OAX

OAX (OAX) is a coin. It was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,045,251 coins. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OAX’s official website is oax.org. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation.

Buying and Selling OAX

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.