Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 247,100 shares, a decline of 40.1% from the June 15th total of 412,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 823.7 days.

Obayashi Price Performance

Shares of Obayashi stock remained flat at $6.97 during trading on Friday. 13 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. Obayashi has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $8.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average is $7.54.

Get Obayashi alerts:

Obayashi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Obayashi Corporation engages in the construction business in Japan, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Oceania. The company constructs buildings, including offices, condominiums, commercial facilities, factories, hospitals, and schools; and civil engineering projects, such as tunnels, bridges, dams, riverbanks, railroads, and expressways.

Receive News & Ratings for Obayashi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obayashi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.