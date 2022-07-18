Ocean Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Toast by 25,906.8% in the 4th quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,003,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,226,000 after acquiring an additional 12,953,407 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Toast by 992.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,950,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,972,000 after buying an additional 7,223,299 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,555,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,166,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,094 shares during the period. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,051,000. 38.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TOST. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Toast from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Toast in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Toast from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Toast in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.53.

In related news, major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $50,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,607,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,509,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $50,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,607,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,509,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 10,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $150,343.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,415.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,153,379 shares of company stock worth $172,349,428 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

TOST stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.45. The company had a trading volume of 106,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,388,291. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $69.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.24.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

