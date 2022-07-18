Ocean Capital Management LLC Sells 62 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Ocean Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Deckers Outdoor makes up 2.2% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Deckers Outdoor worth $5,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 571,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $209,169,000 after acquiring an additional 206,161 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 364,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,435,000 after acquiring an additional 135,837 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $120,708,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,766 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $105,045,000 after acquiring an additional 45,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 275,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,923,000 after buying an additional 64,894 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Deckers Outdoor to $292.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $410.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.18.

NYSE:DECK traded up $9.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $279.77. 13,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,596. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.21. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $212.93 and a 52 week high of $451.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.84.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.81 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 14.35%. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

