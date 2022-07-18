Ocean Capital Management LLC Sells 778 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Ocean Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. CrowdStrike makes up 0.4% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 440.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 63.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.02, for a total transaction of $4,751,708.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,046 shares in the company, valued at $43,562,308.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,518 shares of company stock valued at $19,906,556. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded up $3.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $181.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,873,134. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.81. The firm has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a PE ratio of -228.42 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.38.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

