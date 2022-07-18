Ocean Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ocean Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for approximately 1.4% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 72,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,521,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $562,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,483 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $1.80 on Monday, hitting $192.96. 47,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,768. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.22. The company has a market capitalization of $72.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $190.54 and a one year high of $281.16.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYK. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.88.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.