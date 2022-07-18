Oikos 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $10,558.00 (OKS)

Oikos (OKS) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Oikos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Oikos has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. Oikos has a total market capitalization of $385,204.99 and approximately $10,558.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,132.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,288.65 or 0.05949525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00021210 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002001 BTC.

About Oikos

Oikos launched on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 217,293,197 coins and its circulating supply is 109,886,711 coins. The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash. Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash. Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Oikos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

