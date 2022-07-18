ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Receives $69.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.08.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OKE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

NYSE OKE opened at $55.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.98%.

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 8,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,147 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,529,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,675,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,981 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,825,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,318,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,647 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,495,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $497,938,000 after purchasing an additional 194,287 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,288,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,810,000 after acquiring an additional 527,138 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

