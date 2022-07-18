Only1 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.19 Million (LIKE)

Only1 (LIKE) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Only1 has a total market cap of $4.31 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Only1 coin can now be bought for $0.0359 or 0.00000161 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Only1 has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Only1

Only1 (LIKE) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,198,548 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Only1 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Only1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Only1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

