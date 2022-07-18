Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Sold by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,185,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,552 shares during the period. Onto Innovation makes up approximately 2.0% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned 2.40% of Onto Innovation worth $102,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 44,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 12,679 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at about $617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ONTO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Onto Innovation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of ONTO stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,986. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.95 and a 12 month high of $106.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.23 and its 200 day moving average is $80.39.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $241.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.00 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 19.93%. Onto Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Profile

(Get Rating)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Featured Stories

