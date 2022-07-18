Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Opawica Explorations Inc. (CVE:OPW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 33000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Opawica Explorations Stock Down 5.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.34 million and a P/E ratio of -0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.27.

Opawica Explorations Company Profile

Opawica Explorations Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Arrowhead property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 400.76 hectares located in the Joannes Township, Quebec; and the Bazooka property, which comprises 41 mineral claims covering an area of 1320.92 hectares located in the Beauchastel Township, Quebec.

