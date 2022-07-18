Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:OTEX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$70.92.

Separately, National Bankshares restated a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Get Open Text alerts:

Open Text Price Performance

Shares of OTEX opened at C$49.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$13.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$49.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$53.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.53. Open Text has a 52 week low of C$45.80 and a 52 week high of C$69.79.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.