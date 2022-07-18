Opium Price Reaches $0.22 on Top Exchanges (OPIUM)

Opium (OPIUM) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Opium has a market cap of $904,555.24 and $63,485.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Opium has traded 29.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Opium coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000994 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,134.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,291.43 or 0.05907415 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004573 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001650 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002203 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00021581 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001974 BTC.
Opium Coin Profile
Opium’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network.
Opium Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.
