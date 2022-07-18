Opium Price Reaches $0.22 on Top Exchanges (OPIUM)

Opium (OPIUM) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Opium has a market cap of $904,555.24 and $63,485.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Opium has traded 29.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Opium coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000994 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,134.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,291.43 or 0.05907415 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004573 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00021581 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Opium Coin Profile

Opium’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network.

Opium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

