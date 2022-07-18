Oppenheimer Reiterates Outperform Rating for MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH)

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 153.52% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of MDxHealth in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Get MDxHealth alerts:

MDxHealth Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDXH traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,290. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.94. MDxHealth has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MDxHealth ( NASDAQ:MDXH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $6.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 million. Research analysts predict that MDxHealth will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDXH. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MDxHealth during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MDxHealth in the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MDxHealth in the fourth quarter worth about $857,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP purchased a new stake in shares of MDxHealth in the fourth quarter worth about $18,643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

About MDxHealth

(Get Rating)

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, rest of European Union, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MDxHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDxHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.