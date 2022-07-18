OptionRoom Reaches One Day Volume of $85,440.00 (ROOM)

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. In the last week, OptionRoom has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. OptionRoom has a total market cap of $258,552.01 and approximately $85,440.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0207 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 463.4% against the dollar and now trades at $570.55 or 0.02715273 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00023572 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001951 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room.

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars.

