Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,668 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 23.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,854,000 after purchasing an additional 22,272 shares in the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd lifted its holdings in Oracle by 11.2% in the first quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 217,870 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $18,024,000 after acquiring an additional 21,950 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $3,992,000. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 6.3% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 89,893 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 in the last quarter. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.26.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $71.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,705,891. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

