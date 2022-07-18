Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.97

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.97 and last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 1065 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Orbia Advance in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.
Orbia Advance Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
Orbia Advance Increases Dividend
Orbia Advance Company Profile
Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluor, polymer, and data communications sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, digital agricultural technologies, and related services; and data communications infrastructure, including conduits, and cables and fiber optics, as well as pressurized pipes for natural gas and other solutions.
