Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.97

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.97 and last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 1065 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

Separately, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Orbia Advance in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Orbia Advance’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 5.18%.

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluor, polymer, and data communications sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, digital agricultural technologies, and related services; and data communications infrastructure, including conduits, and cables and fiber optics, as well as pressurized pipes for natural gas and other solutions.

