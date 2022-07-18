Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Trading Down 2.1%

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.83 and last traded at $2.85. Approximately 26,136 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,759,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Orchid Island Capital Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.34.

Orchid Island Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 21.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Orchid Island Capital

(Get Rating)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Read More

