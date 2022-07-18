Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) Short Interest Update

Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the June 15th total of 86,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Orora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.80 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Get Orora alerts:

Orora Price Performance

Orora stock remained flat at $2.70 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.56. Orora has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $2.81.

Orora Company Profile

Orora Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies packaging products and services to the grocery, fast moving consumer goods, and industrial markets in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Orora Australasia and Orora North America segments. The company provides glass bottles, aluminum cans, tabs and ends, closures and caps, boxes and cartons, point-of-purchase displays, packaging equipment, rigid and flexible packaging, and general packaging materials and supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.