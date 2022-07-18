Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 355,100 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the June 15th total of 561,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otonomy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTIC. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Otonomy during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Otonomy by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 8,839 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Otonomy by 17.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 126,747 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Otonomy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Otonomy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 290,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OTIC traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.18. 514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61. Otonomy has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.11. The firm has a market cap of $124.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Otonomy ( NASDAQ:OTIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Otonomy will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Otonomy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

