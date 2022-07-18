Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Holdings Lifted by Enstar Group LTD

Enstar Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 4,616.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,865,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,783,502 shares during the quarter. Owl Rock Capital accounts for approximately 13.0% of Enstar Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Enstar Group LTD owned approximately 0.98% of Owl Rock Capital worth $57,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,352,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,434,000 after purchasing an additional 196,699 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,787,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,048 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,403,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,189,000 after purchasing an additional 330,977 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,230,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,746,000 after purchasing an additional 214,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC grew its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,787,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,470,000 after purchasing an additional 401,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $101,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Owl Rock Capital Stock Up 0.8 %

Separately, Hovde Group lowered their target price on Owl Rock Capital to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of NYSE:ORCC traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $12.63. The company had a trading volume of 11,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,300. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $15.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 48.03%. The business had revenue of $264.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.74 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Owl Rock Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.82%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.12%.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

