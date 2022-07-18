Oxen (OXEN) Trading Up 3.9% Over Last Week

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Oxen has a market capitalization of $13.74 million and $407,709.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oxen has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,577.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,467.01 or 0.06798860 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000305 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00024968 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.53 or 0.00261966 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00101710 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.87 or 0.00652846 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $115.04 or 0.00533159 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006056 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 59,134,623 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

