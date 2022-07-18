Pan African Resources (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 30 at Berenberg Bank

Pan African Resources (OTCMKTS:PAFRF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 31 ($0.37) to GBX 30 ($0.36) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Pan African Resources Stock Performance
Shares of PAFRF stock remained flat at $0.24 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.27. Pan African Resources has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $0.32.
Pan African Resources Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pan African Resources (PAFRF)
- Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
- AMC Entertainment Is On Track For Blockbuster Results
- Abbott Labs Stock Can Be a Recession Hedge for Your Portfolio
- Does Whirlpool’s (NYSE: WHR) Russian Exit Give Investors An Attractive Entry?
- Why Did State Street’s Stock Rally Despite Weaker Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Pan African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.