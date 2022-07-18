Pan African Resources (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 30 at Berenberg Bank

Pan African Resources (OTCMKTS:PAFRF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 31 ($0.37) to GBX 30 ($0.36) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Pan African Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PAFRF stock remained flat at $0.24 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.27. Pan African Resources has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $0.32.

Pan African Resources Company Profile

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and the sale of gold in South Africa. Its flagship projects include the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

