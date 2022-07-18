Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Holdings Boosted by Brightlight Capital Management LP

Brightlight Capital Management LP raised its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 68.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 732,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296,700 shares during the period. Pan American Silver makes up 8.4% of Brightlight Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Brightlight Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.35% of Pan American Silver worth $19,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 79,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Pan American Silver by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,432,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,920,000 after buying an additional 358,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 44.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Price Performance

NASDAQ PAAS traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $18.72. The company had a trading volume of 97,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.26. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.26 and a 12-month high of $30.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.91.

Pan American Silver Increases Dividend

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $439.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PAAS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded Pan American Silver from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

Pan American Silver Profile

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

Featured Stories

