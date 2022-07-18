PancakeSwap Reaches Market Cap of $491.15 Million (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. During the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PancakeSwap coin can now be purchased for $3.39 or 0.00015457 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $491.15 million and approximately $68.87 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap (CAKE) is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 311,630,746 coins and its circulating supply is 144,874,587 coins. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap.

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

