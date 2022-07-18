Pangolin (PNG) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $304,185.00

Pangolin (PNG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $5.57 million and approximately $304,185.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0481 or 0.00000229 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Pangolin has traded up 8.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 463.4% against the dollar and now trades at $570.55 or 0.02715273 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00023572 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Pangolin Coin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,660,655 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex.

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

