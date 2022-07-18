Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target Lowered to C$45.00 at National Bankshares

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 60.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on POU. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$38.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$40.75.

Shares of TSE POU traded up C$1.79 during trading on Monday, hitting C$27.99. The company had a trading volume of 207,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,979. The company has a market cap of C$3.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.71. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of C$11.97 and a 52 week high of C$40.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$33.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Paramount Resources ( TSE:POU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$499.60 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Paramount Resources will post 3.6900003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$31.00 per share, with a total value of C$465,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,047,724. In other Paramount Resources news, Director Robert M. Macdonald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.00, for a total value of C$96,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at C$92,096. Also, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$31.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$465,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 259,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,047,724. Insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,436 over the last quarter.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

