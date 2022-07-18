Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) PT Lowered to C$34.00

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Parex Resources from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Parex Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PARXF opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.08. Parex Resources has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

