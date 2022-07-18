Parker-Hannifin (PH) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE: PH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/18/2022 – Parker-Hannifin had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $290.00 to $245.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/18/2022 – Parker-Hannifin had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $343.00 to $283.00.

7/13/2022 – Parker-Hannifin had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $336.00 to $274.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – Parker-Hannifin had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $385.00 to $335.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – Parker-Hannifin had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $301.00 to $289.00.

7/8/2022 – Parker-Hannifin had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $335.00 to $329.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/29/2022 – Parker-Hannifin had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $334.00 to $301.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/23/2022 – Parker-Hannifin had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $346.00 to $287.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PH traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $248.53. 25,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,648. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $230.44 and a 52 week high of $340.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $258.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.88. The company has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.55.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,998,483.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 1,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 2,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $267.78 per share, with a total value of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PH. Mendel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.1% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 32,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

