Patten & Patten Inc. TN Boosts Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 19,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $148.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.16. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.45 and a twelve month high of $189.65.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.01 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 36.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AWK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.78.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

