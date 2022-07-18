Patten & Patten Inc. TN Grows Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,640 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines accounts for about 1.0% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN owned about 0.05% of Delta Air Lines worth $13,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waycross Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 54,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 26,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $319,561.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,693,586.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $398,319.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,334,627.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $319,561.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,693,586.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,172 shares of company stock worth $2,779,779. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 2.5 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.59.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $30.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.89. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.27). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

