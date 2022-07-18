Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $2.09 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,414 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on T shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

AT&T Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of T opened at $20.64 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $21.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.54 and its 200-day moving average is $22.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.