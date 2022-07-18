Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $6.23 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $33.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $265.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.39.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

