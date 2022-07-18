Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $7.92 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 39,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 101,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 154,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,249,000 after buying an additional 16,017 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 42,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 258.8% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 8,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 6,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 2.2 %

BMY opened at $75.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $161.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.90. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

