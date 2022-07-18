Patten & Patten Inc. TN Increases Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 81,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

NYSE:MS opened at $79.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $138.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.08 and its 200 day moving average is $88.24.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 22.76%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MS. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

